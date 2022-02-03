Kyrie Irving Says Nets Are in 'a Growth Period' After Loss vs. Kings

Kyrie Irving Says Nets Are in 'a Growth Period' After Loss vs. KingsFebruary 3, 2022
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said the team's current six-game losing streak represents a "growth period."
Irving discussed the Nets' recent struggles and how they'll move forward after Wednesday night's 112-101 road loss to the Sacramento Kings:
