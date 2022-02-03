X

    Kyrie Irving Says Nets Are in 'a Growth Period' After Loss vs. Kings

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2022

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said the team's current six-game losing streak represents a "growth period."

    Irving discussed the Nets' recent struggles and how they'll move forward after Wednesday night's 112-101 road loss to the Sacramento Kings:

    YES Network @YESNetwork

    Kyrie Irving: "This is a growth period that we're in."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NETSonYES?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NETSonYES</a> <a href="https://t.co/E5l1hySKjM">pic.twitter.com/E5l1hySKjM</a>

