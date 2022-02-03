Medal Tally Olympics 2022: Predicting Beijing's Final Winter Medal Count

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

In 2018, Norway set a Winter Olympics record with 39 total medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea. It wouldn't be a surprise if that number is surpassed this year, especially considering 109 events taking place in 2022, seven more than four years ago.

But that's not to say there won't be any competition for the Nordic nation this year. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Germany, Canada and the United States are among the countries poised for success at the Games in Beijing.

And some unexpected winners will emerge to snag podium spots, which is the true beauty of the Winter Olympics.

Beijing Winter Olympics Medal-Count Predictions

1. Norway 42

2. ROC 31

3. Germany 30

4. Canada 23

5. United States 22

Norway is traditionally strong in biathlon and cross-country skiing, which carry 11 and 12 medal events this year, respectively.

The country's leading biathlete, Johannes Thingnes Bo, will compete in four individual events and two relays. The 2018 men's 20km individual race gold medalist will be in prime position to add to his achievements.

Two-time silver medalist Marte Olsbu Roiseland will also be among the top biathlon competitors, while cross-country skiers Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Therese Johaug are considered among the favorites in their events.

But the ROC is also expected to have success in cross-country skiing courtesy of Alexander Bolshunov. The four-time medalist in Pyeongchang is slated to partake in five events and projected to be on the podium in most of them.

The ROC will likely continue to show its prowess in figure skating as well, with 2022 European champion Kamila Valieva leading the way.

Germany totaled 31 medals in 2018 and will likely be around that mark again this year. The country's luge team of Johannes Ludwig, Julia Taubitz, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken is coming off a successful showing at the World Cup, which finished last month.

Canada has won more medals than the United States only twice before (1998, 2018), but it wouldn't be a surprise if that happens this year following the country's best-ever total medal count of 29 from 2018.

The Canadian team is expected to dominate the speedskating events, with Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin looking to make their mark on the Games.

The U.S. finished with 23 medals in Pyeongchang and this year's favorites are spread across multiple sports.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to dominate in alpine skiing once again, while cross-country skier Jessica Diggins will be in the running for another podium spot after claiming gold in the women's team sprint in 2018.