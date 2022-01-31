Olympics Predictions 2022: Winter Medal History; Top Favorites at Beijing

0 of 4

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

When it comes to the Winter Olympics, perhaps not surprisingly, Norway is king.

The Nordic nation owns the most medals, with 368 total and 132 gold. And according to Gracenote's medal projections, the Norwegians are expected to clean up once again at the 2022 Beijing Games. Gracenote expects Norway to rack up 45 medals in all, 22 gold.

Next on the list is the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with 32 total and 11 gold.

The United States is projected to come in fourth with 22 overall and seven gold, after Germany (25 total, 12 gold).

Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria and France round out the the top 10.

A record 109 medals are at stake in the forthcoming Games, seven more than at Pyeongchang 2018. They are spread across 15 disciplines in seven sports.

Who are the favorites to bring home the greatest medal hauls for their nations? Let's take a closer look at some names you should know ahead of the Games, which officially kick off Friday with the opening ceremony.