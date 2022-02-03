Eagles' Boston Scott Signs with Esports Organization Dignitas as Rocket League Player

Eagles' Boston Scott Signs with Esports Organization Dignitas as Rocket League PlayerFebruary 3, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott is now a two-sport athlete.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Scott is now a Rocket League pro and is joining Dignitas RL as a sub and content creator.
DIG Tiger 🦁 @TigerQueenRL
OMG! <a href="https://twitter.com/dignitas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dignitas</a> invited me to the <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sixers</a> game tonight and<a href="https://twitter.com/BostonScott2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BostonScott2</a> just announced he signed with <a href="https://twitter.com/DignitasRL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DignitasRL</a><br>after ringing the opening bell!<br>WELCOME TO THE DIG FAM, Boston! Can’t wait to play<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RocketLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RocketLeague</a> with you!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DIGWIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DIGWIN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> <a href="https://t.co/HkFsGgb399">pic.twitter.com/HkFsGgb399</a>
Dignitas @dignitas
Our Rocket League team just became more stacked. 💪<br><br>Welcome to <a href="https://twitter.com/DignitasRL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DignitasRL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BostonScott2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BostonScott2</a> - the first two sport NFL and Rocket League pro! <a href="https://t.co/avrrDgBbds">pic.twitter.com/avrrDgBbds</a>
Schefter stated that Scott "achieved ‘Grand Champion’ status in Rocket League by being the Top .52% in a game with over six million ranked players."
Scott played in 16 games this past season and rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. The 26-year-old Louisiana Tech alum has 992 career rush yards and 13 scores in four years in the NFL.