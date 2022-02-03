Eagles' Boston Scott Signs with Esports Organization Dignitas as Rocket League Player

G Fiume/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott is now a two-sport athlete.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Scott is now a Rocket League pro and is joining Dignitas RL as a sub and content creator.

Schefter stated that Scott "achieved ‘Grand Champion’ status in Rocket League by being the Top .52% in a game with over six million ranked players."

Scott played in 16 games this past season and rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. The 26-year-old Louisiana Tech alum has 992 career rush yards and 13 scores in four years in the NFL.