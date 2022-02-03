Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony Power Lakers to Win vs. Blazers Without LeBron James

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their three-game losing streak with a 99-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis led the way with 30 points and 15 rebounds as Los Angeles improved to 25-27. Carmelo Anthony added 24 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Lakers overcame the absence of star forward LeBron James, who missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

The Blazers fell to 21-31 after their third straight loss and fourth in their last five games. Norman Powell led the team with 30 points.

Portland remained without star point guard Damian Lillard, who hasn't played since Dec. 31 after undergoing surgery on a core muscle injury.

Notable Stats

F Anthony Davis, LAL: 30 points, 15 rebounds

F Carmelo Anthony, LAL: 24 points (5-of-6 3PT FG), 8 rebounds (off bench)

G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 9 points (3-of-11 FG), 10 rebounds, 13 assists

F Norman Powell, POR: 30 points

G Anfernee Simons, POR: 19 points

C Jusuf Nurkic, POR: 16 points, 13 rebounds

G CJ McCollum, POR: 15 points (5-of-17 FG), 8 rebounds

Lakers Overcome Sloppy Mistakes in Victory

Throughout the early part of the game, it looked like Los Angeles was on its way to an easy win. But the Lakers' habit of committing turnovers reared its ugly head and allowed Portland to get back into the game.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 12-point lead after one quarter, but eight first-half turnovers led to just a one-point advantage entering halftime.

The Lakers also did a subpar job on the defensive glass, allowing the Blazers to grab 11 offensive boards through the first two stanzas.

In the third quarter, Portland took the lead thanks to more mistakes by Los Angeles. Despite holding the Blazers to a low shooting percentage, the Lakers couldn't capitalize because of continued sloppy play.

The Lakers were saved by a late burst by Davis. The big man had 11 of his 30 points and eight of his 15 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone to secure the win.

Even without James, it was surprising to see the Lakers struggle so much to limit their mistakes. They finished the game with 17 turnovers. If not for special offensive nights from Davis and Anthony, Los Angeles could've found itself four games below .500.

The Lakers will have to do a better job of taking care of the ball if they hope to turn their season around and compete for a title. The elite teams in the Western Conference will not let them survive so many mistakes like the Blazers did on Wednesday.

Blazers Poor Shooting Shows Up at Inopportune Moments

It wasn't an entirely bad game for Portland. The problem was that the team's poor shooting showed up at the worst times.

The Blazers missed their first eight three-pointers and fell behind by 12 after the first quarter. They managed to turn things around in the middle frames by connecting on 11 of their next 24 shots from beyond the arc (45.8 percent).

In addition to their improved shooting, the Blazers were able to capitalize off of Lakers turnovers, and they also did a great job of crashing the offensive glass.

But things fell apart in the fourth quarter. The Blazers made just three of their eight three-point attempts and also turned the ball over nine times in the final frame after just four giveaways in the first three quarters.

Portland finished the game shooting 35-of-98 from the field (35.7 percent) and 14-of-42 from three-point land (33.3 percent).

CJ McCollum, who is expected to lead the team in Lillard's absence, shot just 5-of-17 from the floor. It was an ugly performance that ruined the team's chances of stealing a win on the road.

The Blazers will have to put this game in their rearview and move on. Portland is a better shooting team than it showed on Wednesday, so it just has to find a way to be more efficient going forward.

What's Next?

The Lakers will look to keep the momentum going on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers will return to Portland to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in the first contest of a five-game homestand.