Woj Updates Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Details 76ers Conversations with Rival Teams

With a little more than a week left until the NBA's Feb. 10 trade deadline, there continues to be a gulf between the Philadelphia 76ers and other teams regarding how they view Sixers star Ben Simmons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Woj Pod (via RealGM) that there's a current market for Simmons; however, interested suitors "certainly don't value him at the level Philly has wanted in trade packages":

"And so you've seen, you know we reported last week Sacramento said 'We're out.' They've been telling teams that. Other teams, they feel like not only is the asking price too high from Philly, that even if it went down some it would still be too high. It won't get far enough down for them to make a deal. They just don't want to waste time on it. They've got to improve their team in Sac."

Wojnarowski also relayed one conversation he had with a general manager who said he's waiting for Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to make the first move regarding any deal involving Simmons.

"He has to call me with offers," the GM said to Wojnarowski.

It doesn't appear the impending deadline has softened Morey's stance in terms of what he's looking to get back for the three-time All-Star.

On Jan. 5, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the belief outside Philadelphia was that the Sixers coveted Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal and were holding out for one of the two.

The Wizards are 23-27 and riding a six-game losing streak. With Beal eligible to opt out of his contract, one presumes Washington might be willing to entertain a trade centered around its best star.

However, David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported Wednesday that team governor Ted Leonsis "continues to be adamant against a teardown and restart, which would begin by dealing Beal elsewhere."

Meanwhile, the Sixers might want Beal but not enough include Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in the outgoing package, per Aldridge and Robbins.

Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference at 31-19. The right addition ahead of the deadline could put the 76ers over the top in the race for the No. 1 seed. As the days continue to pass, that addition may not be arriving through a Simmons trade.