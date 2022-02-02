WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon 'Out' of Company After Royal Rumble Appearance

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Shane McMahon is reportedly no longer with WWE following his surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Wednesday that the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is "out" of WWE.

Meltzer followed up on a report from Ringside News that stated Shane McMahon had been let go in a "semi-quiet way" after he clashed with other people in the company at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Per Meltzer (h/t F4WOnline's Josh Nason), Shane had a role in booking the men's Royal Rumble match and was said to have garnered "a lot of heat" for the manner in which he handled it.

McMahon was also a participant in the Rumble match, entering at No. 28 and being one of the final three Superstars remaining before Brock Lesnar went on to win.

Meltzer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) reported that original plans called for Shane-O-Mac to be part of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

McMahon reportedly was supposed to start a feud with Seth Rollins in that match, which would have led to a match between them at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meltzer noted that while Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania plans for McMahon have now been scrapped, it is unclear if his talent contract with the company has been officially terminated as well.

McMahon has had backstage roles with WWE in the past, but that reportedly hasn't been the case recently, as he has instead been strictly an on-screen performer aside from helping to put together the Rumble.

His appearance in the Royal Rumble match marked his first in-ring competition since last year's WrestleMania where he lost to Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

Shane made his return to WWE in 2016 after a seven-year hiatus from the company and faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

McMahon also competed at WrestleMania 33, 34 and 35. He was left off the WrestleMania 36 card before taking part in WrestleMania 37.

Shane has had many memorable matches and moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but it looks as though he may not have the opportunity to add to them at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).