Suns' Chris Paul Reportedly Spends Roughly $1M Per Year on Body Maintenance

AP Photo/Matt York

It takes more than talent to be one of the best point guards in the NBA at 36 years old, and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul reportedly spends a notable amount of money to maintain his physical health.

During Tuesday's TNT broadcast of the Suns' game with the Brooklyn Nets, Chris Haynes reported Paul spends approximately $1 million per year on body maintenance. The costs go to a variety of outlets, including trainers, nutritionists, a personal chef and a massage therapist.

Haynes also referenced a report that Paul's close friend, LeBron James, spends about $1.5 million annually on similar things.

It's hard to argue with the results for either.

While James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history, Paul has a Hall of Fame resume as well that includes 10 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive selections, 11 All-Star Game nods, a Rookie of the Year Award, six steals titles, four assists titles and a spot on the NBA's 75th-anniversary team.

After playing for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul came to Phoenix ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and led the Suns to the NBA Finals in his first year with the team.

The Wake Forest product is still playing at an impressive pace this season and is averaging 14.9 points, an NBA-best 10.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Paul's ability to take over in crunch time and set his teammates up for success is a primary reason Phoenix has the best record in the NBA at 41-9 and is in championship contention even in a loaded Western Conference that features multiple contenders.

Many players his age would be well past their prime, but Paul rejuvenated the Suns franchise and continues to play at an All-Star level.

Maintaining his body to keep that up is expensive, but it also gives him a chance at his first championship.