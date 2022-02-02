Celtics Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown Could Seek Move in Summer If Struggles Persist

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown could reportedly seek an offseason trade if the team does not play up to its potential, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com.

"Multiple sources have told Heavy.com that, absent the team getting its act together and playing more to its potential, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn't right and seek a move," Bulpett wrote.

Bulpett offered more context behind his report after it was published:

The context behind Bulpett's report surrounded the team's mediocre season, which sees the C's sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-25 record.

Bulpett noted that "the Celtics are said to be listening to all offers" in advance of the trade deadline on Feb. 10.

However, one source told Bulpett that it's more likely that leaguewide fireworks go down around draft time (June 23).

The 25-year-old Brown, who has averaged 24.4 points per game this season, made his first-ever All-Star Game last year.

He posted career-highs with 24.7 points, 48.4 percent shooting (39.7 percent from three-point range), 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and a 19.9 player efficiency rating.

His production has taken very slight dips in 2021-22, but Brown has still excelled for a Celtics team that finally appears to be rounding into form. He's far more likely to be a catalyst for brighter days ahead for the team rather than an obstacle.

Of note, Brown won't be a free agent until 2024, when his current four-year, $106.3 million deal runs out.

Granted, a team that has harbored championship hopes would certainly like to be far higher than just over .500 in the standings, but after an 18-21 start, the C's have gone 9-4 in their last 13 games (4-1 in their last five) to move to 27-25.

At this juncture, it might behoove the Celtics to see how this plays out, especially in a weak Eastern Conference where the top team, the 31-18 Chicago Bulls, sits just 5.5 games ahead of Boston.

For now, Brown and Boston will look to win their fifth game in six tries when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.