NBA Rumors: Jalen Green, Obi Toppin Among 2022 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Participants

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Some of the NBA's youngest high-flyers will be cleared for takeoff at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland on Feb. 19.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors and Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks are expected to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest this year.

Toppin will have something of an advantage over the other participants considering he competed in last year's event. While he lost to Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers, he still impressed with multiple dunks and even jumped over his father and Julius Randle:

The lack of star power in the dunk contest has been a running theme of late for the NBA.

The days of Michael Jordan battling Dominique Wilkins slam for slam or stars such as Vince Carter putting on a show are likely over. Still, players such as Simons, Derrick Jones Jr. and Hamidou Diallo have had dazzling performances in recent years, even if they don't have the name recognition of past participants.

Green, Anthony, Toscano-Anderson and Toppin will look to do the same this season in a competition that will be defined by its youth. In fact, the 28-year-old Toscano-Anderson will be the elder statesman in a competition against the 19-year-old Green, 21-year-old Anthony and 23-year-old Toppin.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Toppin is the one with experience, all eyes will be on Green. Houston selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, and he has flashed his potential at times throughout his rookie season.

The Rockets aren't often in the national spotlight, but Green will have a chance to show off his athleticism at the dunk contest as he looks to be the latest winner in one of the headline events of All-Star Weekend.