Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. Undergoes Surgery on Foot Injury; No Timetable for Return

The Dallas Mavericks announced Tuesday that Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for the fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and has no timetable for return.

He suffered the injury during a Jan. 25 loss to the Golden State Warriors after he scored 10 points in 10 minutes of action.

The injury was a significant loss for the Mavericks, considering Hardaway is their fourth-leading scorer and can provide an immediate spark off the bench or work into the starting lineup if necessary and depending on the matchup.

He is averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep this season.

The Michigan product has played for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Mavericks since he was a first-round pick in 2013, and he has averaged double-digit scoring totals every season except one.

Hardaway can stretch the floor with his ability to shoot from the outside and attack off the bounce, and he shot better than 39 percent from deep the previous two seasons in Dallas. He can take advantage of the spacing that playing alongside Luka Doncic creates and has 28 games of postseason experience.

His absence and Kristaps Porzingis' knee injury puts more pressure on Doncic to carry the offense on a nightly basis for the Mavericks, who are attempting to keep pace with the best teams in the Western Conference.

The team will likely rely more on Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock in the meantime to do some of the things that Hardaway did in the offense.

Dallas is 29-22 and holds the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.