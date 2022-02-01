Doc Rivers Responds to Ben Simmons Rumors: 'Some of This Stuff I Laugh At'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers isn't paying too much attention to the constant stream of rumors involving Ben Simmons.

"I don't get involved in all that stuff," Rivers told Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. "I'll leave that up to the front office and Ben's camp. I'm staying out of that part. But, listen, some of this stuff I laugh at and I feel bad. I think Ben's a good kid. I want Ben to do well."

Simmons asked for a trade in the offseason and is yet to appear with the 76ers in 2021-22 after telling the team he is not mentally ready to play.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Simmons has lost over $19 million in fines since the start of the season.

Shelburne also reported Simmons was upset at Rivers for not coming to see him in Los Angeles over the summer, although the All-Star guard didn't answer the coach's texts or calls.

Critical comments from Rivers after the team's playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks also reportedly contributed to the disconnect. The coach notably refused to say Simmons could be a point guard for a championship team.

"I don't know the answer to that," Rivers told reporters.

The comments came after Simmons was held to 9.9 points per game in the seven-game series, including just five points in the decisive Game 7. Rivers still doesn't regret his past statements.

"At the end of the day, everything I try to do is about winning," Rivers said Tuesday. "The people who can handle that, can handle me very well. The people that can't, probably don't handle me well. And I don't lose an ounce of sleep over it."

The 76ers continue to explore trades ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, although Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the team could wait until the offseason.