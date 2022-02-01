Packers Rumors: Maurice Drayton Won't Return as ST Coach After Playoff Miscues

AP Photo

Special teams were a problem for the Green Bay Packers throughout the season, and they proved particularly costly during the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay is reportedly moving on from special teams coach Maurice Drayton as a result.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Drayton is not expected to return.

Green Bay struggled on multiple fronts when it came to special teams.

Kicker Mason Crosby converted 73.5 percent of his field goals, which was the second-worst mark of his career. Punter Corey Bojorquez was a middling 18th in the league with a net average punt yard total of 40.0.

Ben Kotwica of the 33rd Team ranked the Packers as the worst special teams unit in the league during the 2021 campaign. Specifically, they were 32nd in starting field position after a kick and 31st in opponent punt return average and field goal percentage.

In a Dec. 12 game against the Chicago Bears alone, the special teams gave up a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown to Jakeem Grant Sr., failed to recover an onside kick, muffed a key punt before being bailed out by a penalty and muffed a kickoff return out of bounds at the 5-yard line.

Green Bay still managed to win that game, which is more than it can say for its postseason clash with San Francisco.

Crosby's field goal at the end the first half that would have extended the team's lead to 10-0 was blocked, but that was far from the biggest concern. With the Packers leading 10-3 in the final five minutes, San Francisco blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to swing the momentum for good before kicking a winning field goal two possessions later.

While Aaron Rodgers and the offense were also to blame for the 13-10 loss, the special teams did the Packers no favors throughout the season and crumbled in the biggest moment. It comes as no surprise they are making a change.