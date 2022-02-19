Becky Lynch Defeats Lita, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Becky Lynch defeated WWE Hall of Famer Lita at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

With Bianca Belair winning an Elimination Chamber match earlier in the night, Lynch's victory finalized a Raw women's title contest between her and The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Despite having barely wrestled over the past 15 years, Lita pushed Lynch to her limit and even hit her with a moonsault, but Big Time Becks kicked out and hit her rival with the Manhandle Slam for the win.

Saturday's dream match came to be a few weeks ago when Lita confronted Lynch on the post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw.

The Man was bragging about her victory over Doudrop at the pay-per-view and had an altercation with women's Rumble winner Ronda Rousey, who refused to pick her WrestleMania opponent and took Big Time Becks out with an arm drag.

Just when it seemed like Raw was about to go off the air, Lita showed up and laid down a championship challenge to Lynch for Elimination Chamber.

Big Time Becks initially declined, but after Lita accused her of being afraid, she changed her stance and agreed to give the four-time WWE women's champion a shot at the title.

While Lita showing up to challenge Lynch was a surprise, the Hall of Famer appearing on WWE programming didn't come completely out of left field, as she participated in the women's Royal Rumble match.

Lita mixed it up a bit with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair in the weeks leading up to the Rumble and then had a great performance in the Battle Royal itself, as she was one of the final Superstars remaining.

By agreeing to a clash with one of the all-time greats, Lynch set the wheels in motion for a first-time-ever bout that fans had long hoped to see.

The only time Lynch and Lita were ever in the same match before Saturday was the 2018 women's Rumble match, but Elimination Chamber marked their first time facing each other directly.

It was also Lita's first singles match since beating Heath Slater on Raw in 2012 and her first singles match against a woman since losing to Mickie James at Survivor Series 2006, which was her final bout before retirement.

Lita didn't look as though she had lost much of a step at Elimination Chamber, but Lynch continued her dominant run as Raw women's champion and added another feather to her cap by retaining against one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

