2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Signs New Contract with Sun in Free Agency

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones signed a new contract with the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, the team announced.

Gabe Ibrahim of Her Hoop Stats reported the deal will pay Jones $205,000 in 2022 and $211,150 in 2023.

Jones averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on the way to her first MVP award in 2021. The Sun posted a WNBA-best 26-6 record during the regular season before losing to the Chicago Sky in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Jones, 28, has been with the Sun since being the No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft. She was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks but was traded as part of a deal that sent Chelsea Gray to Los Angeles.

A three-time All-Star, Jones is one of the sport's most versatile bigs, showing an ability to finish near the rim or knock down shots from three-point range. The Sun have reached at least the semifinals in each of the last three seasons and are expected to compete for the championship again in 2022.

Getting Jones locked in to a new contract could be the first step in finally getting over that hump.