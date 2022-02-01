Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star 'Skeptical' of Daryl Morey's Willingness to Trade Him

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is reportedly "skeptical" of team president Daryl Morey's willingness to grant his trade request.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Simmons believes Morey is attempting to wait the situation out in pursuit of James Harden, who can become a free agent this summer. The Sixers' only avenue to acquire Harden is through a trade or sign and trade, of which Simmons would be the likeliest centerpiece.

The Simmons saga has reached the seven-month mark without much traction. The Sixers appear determined to hold onto the three-time All-Star until they're offered a trade package they feel is fitting of his star status. Simmons, meanwhile, is desperate for a new home and has been quietly working out in the Philadelphia area waiting for a deal.

The Sixers have fined Simmons more than $19 million for missed time, and it's clear to both sides he'll never play for the franchise again. Shelburne's report noted Simmons will continue sitting out until he's granted a trade request.

The issue, from the Simmons perspective, has been leverage. The Sixers hold his rights for the next three seasons after 2021-22. While his trade value has diminished over the course of this saga, the capped-out Sixers have little reason to grant his request unless the move can make them immediate championship contenders.

Critics would argue the team is wasting an MVP-caliber season from Joel Embiid, and it's a fair point. Embiid's injury history likely puts a limited window on his ceiling as a cornerstone superstar; wasting a full year isn't prudent. But taking the wrong trade could leave the Sixers helplessly capped out without an avenue for improvement over the remainder of Embiid's prime.

Waiting until summer and swinging the fences on a Harden deal could wind up being a prudent move, especially if things end badly for the Nets this season. Harden has a strong relationship with Morey dating back to their time in Houston and is well-acquainted with Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. There's a non-zero chance Harden wants to be a Sixer come July.

The level of offers on the table as the trade deadline approaches will likely be there in the summer. Morey standing down and avoiding a panic move might bear the fruit of a championship contender a year from now.