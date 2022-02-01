Warriors' Stephen Curry Discusses Kevin Porter Jr., Says Trash-Talk Provides 'Boost'

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry has been in something of a slump in January, but some trash-talk during Monday's 122-108 victory over the Houston Rockets may have provided just the "boost" he needed to snap out of it.

The Golden State Warriors star finished with 40 points and nine assists on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 shooting from deep. He also ignored some trash-talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:

Curry told reporters he "had fun with it" but gets something of a "boost" when opponents trash-talk him. Head coach Steve Kerr said he would "highly encourage" opponents to trash-talk the guard in the future.

Ayesha Curry, who is Stephen's wife, tweeted "He's like this in real life too. Literally rolls with what comes his way and always sees the silver linings. Mr.Brightside. My favorite person in the universe."

For his part, Porter told reporters he "asked [Curry] for some pointers" because the two-time MVP is "someone I can learn from."

Whatever transpired, Curry was back to his typically dominant self after shooting just 36.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range in January. He also averaged just 21.1 points per game during the month, which stands in stark contrast to the more than 27 points a night he posted in each of the season's first three months.

Monday's win wasn't a one-man show, as fellow All-Star Game starter Andrew Wiggins posted 23 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 14 points as one of five Warriors to score in double figures.

That was enough to outlast double-doubles from Christian Wood (24 points and 13 boards) and Porter (17 points and 11 assists) on the other side.

Porter can at least take solace knowing he played well, even if his trash-talking was a headline after the loss.

Golden State improved to 38-13 on the season and is three games behind the Phoenix Suns in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

If more opponents trash-talk Curry, the Warriors may make that deficit up rather quickly.