Becky Lynch vs. Lita Set For WWE Raw Women's Title at Elimination Chamber

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In the closing segment of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a surprise appearance and challenged Raw women's champion Becky Lynch for her title.

Lynch accepted, and the two of them will face each other at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Lita has not wrestled a one-on-one women's title match in WWE since her retirement in 2006. Since then she's made sporadic appearances with the company, most recently participating in the women's Royal Rumble match at this past Saturday's pay-per-view event.

A four-time women's champion, Lita is regarded as one of the pioneers of WWE's women's division. She was a part of the first Monday Night Raw main event to exclusively feature women in Dec. 2004, defeating fellow Hall of Famer and longtime rival Trish Stratus for the title.

Lita was a surprise entrant in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, marking her return to the ring for the first time in over 10 years. Later that year, she competed in a tag team match with Stratus against Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution, WWE's first and only all-women pay-per-view. She participated in a 10-woman tag match the next night on Raw.

Lynch is in her second reign as Raw women's champion. She's held the title for over 500 days combined in her two runs, making her the longest-reigning champion since the title was introduced in 2016.

Lynch successfully defended her belt against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. She also outlasted Liv Morgan to retain her title at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1.