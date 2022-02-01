Breanna Stewart Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Supermax Contract to Return to Storm

Josh Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

Star free-agent forward Breanna Stewart reportedly is staying put for the 2022 season.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Stewart has agreed to a one-year supermax deal to remain with the Seattle Storm this year. A two-time WNBA champion, Stewart has been with the Storm since they drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.

Stewart was an unrestricted free agent this year, and she was expected to command interest from teams across the league. She only took one in-person meeting with the New York Liberty before making the decision to return to Seattle.

In just five career seasons, the 27-year-old Stewart is already regarded as one of the best WNBA players of all time. In September, she was the youngest player to be named to The W25 as one of the top 25 players in the league's first 25 seasons. She's one of just 10 active players to be included on the list.

Stewart is a three-time All-Star, three-time All-WNBA first-team selection and three-time All-Defensive team member. She earned WNBA MVP honors in 2018 after recording career highs of 21.8 points, 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.5 percent three-point shooting. She missed the entire 2019 season because of a torn Achilles.

The Storm won the WNBA championship in 2020 but were unable to defend their title last year. Seattle went 21-11 in 2021 and earned the fourth seed in the playoffs, but it fell to the Phoenix Mercury in the second round. Stewart was forced to sit the game out because of a foot injury.

With Stewart back in the fold and veteran point guard Sue Bird returning for a 19th season, the Storm are expected to be among the top contenders in the WNBA in 2022.