Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Set for Match at WWE WrestleMania 38

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WrestleMania 38 will have a familiar match in its main event.

WWE confirmed on Monday that 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will challenge universal champion Roman Reigns at wrestling's biggest event, which is scheduled for April 2-3.

During Monday Night Raw, it was also announced that Lesnar will be among the five competitors to challenge for WWE champion Bobby Lashley's title at the Elimination Chamber event on Feb. 19.

Reigns and Lesnar have faced each other seven times in the past, with four one-on-one matches and three multi-man matches according to CageMatch.net. They met in the main event of both WrestleMania 31 (2015) and WrestleMania 34 (2018).

The two of them most recently headlined WWE's 2021 Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reigns defeated Lesnar for the second time in his career to retain his universal title.

Earlier this month, Reigns surpassed Lesnar's 503-day reign to become the longest-reigning universal champion since the title's inception in 2016. He currently has the sixth-longest title reign in WWE history.

Reigns put his championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the opening match of the Royal Rumble event. He lost the match by disqualification but remained the champion.

Lesnar dropped the WWE title to Lashley at Saturday's event. The climax of the match saw Reigns interfere and hit Lesnar in the head with the championship belt, allowing Lashley to score the pin.

However, Lesnar was inserted into the Royal Rumble match as entrant No. 30 and was the last man standing to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 38. It was his second time winning the Royal Rumble, last doing so within his first year with WWE in 2003.

If Lesnar wins the Elimination Chamber match to become WWE champion again, it will set up the first "champion vs. champion" main event in the history of WrestleMania.