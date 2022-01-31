Darius Garland Ruled out for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans with Back Injury

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been ruled out for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to lower back soreness, according to team sideline reporter Serena Winters.

Garland hasn't missed a game since a Jan. 2 win over the Indiana Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.