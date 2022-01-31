Spencer Dinwiddie Trade Rumors: Wizards Players Don't Want Guard in Washington

G Fiume/Getty Images

Less than a full season into his tenure with the Washington Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie may have already worn out his welcome in the nation's capital.

Looking at the NBA's trade landscape ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Wizards "want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there."

The first notable domino to fall prior to the deadline was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury.

In the rumor mill, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Portland Trail Blazers, who have had difficulty building around Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old guard has also been the subject of speculation around a possible move given the franchise's struggles.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.