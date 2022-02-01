Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Out at Least 1 Week with Wrist Injury

G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in approximately one week after visiting a specialist for his wrist injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported he has experienced swelling and pain in the injured wrist.

To close out January, the Wizards announced they'd be without the 28-year-old for at least two games because of a sprained left wrist he suffered in a 115-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Beal's absence is an obvious setback amid a prolonged slide for Washington.

Nobody was projecting the Wizards to be at the front of the NBA title race when they won 10 of their first 13 games, but it looked like they could challenge for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their fortunes have taken a nosedive in the subsequent months, though.

Washington finds itself 12th in the conference at 23-26. Beal lamented how the uncertainty hovering around some players ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline was adversely impacting the team.

Missing the playoffs for the third time in four years is becoming a more and more likely outcome for the Wizards, and that raises obvious questions about the three-time All-Star's long-term future with the franchise.

Beal has spent his entire NBA career in Washington, D.C., but his days there could be numbered.