Bobby Lashley to Defend WWE Championship in Elimination Chamber After Beating Lesnar

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bobby Lashley won't have to wait long for his first big challenge as WWE champion.

WWE announced Lashley will defend the championship in an Elimination Chamber match during the Feb. 19 event in Saudi Arabia.

There was no announcement on Lashley's opponents. It's likely WWE will use the next few weeks of Raw programming to have qualifying matches to determine the five other competitors.

Lashley is coming off a controversial win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, taking advantage of interference from Roman Reigns to win his second WWE championship. The Reigns interference put a slight cloud over a Lashley-Lesnar match that was 15 years in the making.

Lashley's first defense of the championship will serve as the titular match for WWE's first venture to Saudi Arabia of 2022. The company has been holding events in Saudi Arabia since 2018 despite widespread criticism of the country's history of oppressing women and other human rights violations.

WWE is under contract to hold two events per year in Saudi Arabia through 2027.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).