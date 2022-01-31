Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Tracking Biggest Deals on Final Day of January Window

Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Tracking Biggest Deals on Final Day of January WindowJanuary 31, 2022
It's the final day of the January transfer window, which means the rumors and news reports are coming in hot and furious.
Below, we'll track the biggest developing stories around Europe as Monday progresses.
Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Agrees To Sign With Real Madrid In The Summer
According to a report from Bild, Mbappe has an agreement in place to join Los Blancos after the 2021-22 season on a free transfer:
That's right—one of the best players in the world reportedly will leave PSG on a free. If the Parisians don't win the Champions League title this season, it has the potential to go down as one of the worst pieces of business in football history after Real Madrid reportedly offered PSG $206.8 million for the player before the season.
Now, they appear set to get the player without dipping into their war chest.
Juventus Keep Making Moves; Tottenham Swap Midfielders
The Italian giants are having a huge window, having already landed exciting young forward Dusan Vlahovic.
But Juventus continued their roster reshape on Monday, bringing in midfielder Denis Zakaria while allowing attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey to leave on loan to Rangers, per footy journalist Fabrizio Romano:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Official and confirmed. Denis Zakaria joins Juventus on a permanent move from Borussia Moenchengladbach. €5m plus €3m add ons fee. Contracts sealed and signed. 🤝⚪️⚫️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeadlineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeadlineDay</a><br><br>Borussia Moenchengladbach confirm the deal with an official statement.
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Aaron Ramsey from Juventus to Rangers, done deal and here we go! Agreement on loan with buy option. Ramsey will sign in the coming hours. 🏴🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a><br><br>Rangers will cover part of Ramsey’s salary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeadlineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeadlineDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/c4xEiZKcHQ">pic.twitter.com/c4xEiZKcHQ</a>
Ramsey wasn't the only departure for Juventus on Monday, as midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur signed with Tottenham on a permanent deal and Dejan Kulusevski was allowed to join Spurs on loan with the option to buy:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Official and confirmed. Rodrigo Bentancur joins Tottenham on a permanent deal, statement confirms. ⚪️🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/THFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#THFC</a><br><br>Juventus will receive €19m plus €6m add ons, as previously reported here. Boca Juniors will receive 30% of this deal.
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Dejan Kulusevski-Spurs deal details ⚪️⤵️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/THFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#THFC</a><br><br>▪️ €10m loan fee for one year and half loan;<br><br>▪️ Obligation to buy for €35m under certain conditions [UCL/appearences];<br><br>▪️ Buy option clause available for €35m.<br><br>Potential €35m clause would be paid in five installments.
To cover for those moves, Tottenham allowed Tanguy Ndombele to return to Lyon on loan with an option to buy, and polarizing midfielder Dele Alli is reportedly heading to Everton to link up with new manager Frank Lampard:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Official and confirmed. Tanguy Ndombele joins OL on loan from Tottenham, including buy option not mandatory for €65m. 🔴🔵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OL</a><br><br>OL will also cover part of the salary of Ndombele. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/THFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#THFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/kTVFRuF1dj">pic.twitter.com/kTVFRuF1dj</a>
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Everton and Tottenham are now signing contracts for Dele Alli deal. Here we go confirmed 🔵🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EFC</a><br><br>Details: free transfer, €12m after 20 games and bonuses for next years.<br><br>It could reach €35/40m but of course depends on Dele/team performances.<br><br>📲 More: <a href="https://t.co/75Kv13B4Bq">https://t.co/75Kv13B4Bq</a> <a href="https://t.co/hq1sW3XqE9">pic.twitter.com/hq1sW3XqE9</a>
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Dele Alli move to Everton from Tottenham agreed. Set to be an initial free transfer with Everton paying £10m once he has played 20 games. Two and a half year deal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/efc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#efc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thfc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thfc</a>
It was a busy day in Turin and north London, and justifiably so—Juventus are fifth in Serie A, 11 points off leaders Inter Milan but just a point behind fourth-place Atalanta. Reworking the roster as they fight for a Champions League berth is key.
Tottenham, meanwhile, find themselves seventh in the Premier League but just two points off Manchester United in fourth and with two games in hand. Spurs smartly have made big changes to the roster for Antonio Conte as he looks to propel the team to the Champions League.
Julian Alvarez Signs With Manchester City, Will Join In The Summer
Man City officially land their latest forward:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Official and finally confirmed. Julián Álvarez joins Manchester City from River Plate for €17m plus €1.5m add ons, bonuses and taxes. 🔵🕸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a><br><br>Álvarez will remain with River Plate at least until the summer. Contract to 2027. <a href="https://t.co/pWfPwxbUIw">pic.twitter.com/pWfPwxbUIw</a>
Alvarez, 22, can play as either a central striker or a winger, giving him the sort of versatility that Pep Guardiola prefers. In 2021, he scored 20 goals for River Plate in 35 Argentine Primera Division appearances while winning the league title.