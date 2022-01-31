Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Tracking Biggest Deals on Final Day of January Window

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

It's the final day of the January transfer window, which means the rumors and news reports are coming in hot and furious.

Below, we'll track the biggest developing stories around Europe as Monday progresses.

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Agrees To Sign With Real Madrid In The Summer

According to a report from Bild, Mbappe has an agreement in place to join Los Blancos after the 2021-22 season on a free transfer:

That's right—one of the best players in the world reportedly will leave PSG on a free. If the Parisians don't win the Champions League title this season, it has the potential to go down as one of the worst pieces of business in football history after Real Madrid reportedly offered PSG $206.8 million for the player before the season.

Now, they appear set to get the player without dipping into their war chest.

Juventus Keep Making Moves; Tottenham Swap Midfielders

The Italian giants are having a huge window, having already landed exciting young forward Dusan Vlahovic.

But Juventus continued their roster reshape on Monday, bringing in midfielder Denis Zakaria while allowing attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey to leave on loan to Rangers, per footy journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Ramsey wasn't the only departure for Juventus on Monday, as midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur signed with Tottenham on a permanent deal and Dejan Kulusevski was allowed to join Spurs on loan with the option to buy:

To cover for those moves, Tottenham allowed Tanguy Ndombele to return to Lyon on loan with an option to buy, and polarizing midfielder Dele Alli is reportedly heading to Everton to link up with new manager Frank Lampard:

It was a busy day in Turin and north London, and justifiably so—Juventus are fifth in Serie A, 11 points off leaders Inter Milan but just a point behind fourth-place Atalanta. Reworking the roster as they fight for a Champions League berth is key.

Tottenham, meanwhile, find themselves seventh in the Premier League but just two points off Manchester United in fourth and with two games in hand. Spurs smartly have made big changes to the roster for Antonio Conte as he looks to propel the team to the Champions League.

Julian Alvarez Signs With Manchester City, Will Join In The Summer

Man City officially land their latest forward:

Alvarez, 22, can play as either a central striker or a winger, giving him the sort of versatility that Pep Guardiola prefers. In 2021, he scored 20 goals for River Plate in 35 Argentine Primera Division appearances while winning the league title.