LeBron James Praises Odell Beckham Jr. After Rams Clinch 2022 Super Bowl Berth

After praising Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his performance in Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned his attention to his old friend Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham and the Los Angeles Rams clinched a spot in the Super Bowl against Burrow and the Bengals with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night, and James praised Beckham for his performance.

The veteran receiver had an incredible game, catching nine passes for 113 yards. He trailed only Cooper Kupp, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

James has been vocal in his support of Beckham since the star receiver was a member of the Cleveland Browns. Before the Browns released Beckham in November, James tweeted "#FreeOBJ."

Then when Beckham signed with the Rams, James was one of the first star athletes to welcome him to Los Angeles.

While James' Lakers are having a rough go of things with a 24-27 record, the Rams are off to the Super Bowl for the second time in four years, and it's all thanks to players like Beckham, Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and more.