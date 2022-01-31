LeBron James Says Joe Burrow Is 'Absolute Truth' After Leading Bengals to Super Bowl

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was one of many who lauded the performance of Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow after one of the biggest games of the year.

While James is a Cleveland guy, it's no surprise he wants to see Burrow do well. The Bengals quarterback started his college career at Ohio State, and James is a noted Buckeyes fan. It was also just an incredible win for Burrow and the Bengals, who overcame an 18-point deficit with an unbelievable second half.

Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win. He also ran for 25 yards on five carries. Perhaps the biggest difference between the first and second halves was the play of Cincinnati's defense.

Among other notable defensive plays, the Bengals picked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter before doing so again in overtime.

It's also important to note Burrow has been incredible throughout the 2021 season. In the Wild Card Round against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2020 first overall pick completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

He followed that up completing 75.7 percent of his passes for 348 yards, no touchdowns and one interception against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

The Bengals now await their Super Bowl opponent in either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers, but whoever they face, they'll undoubtedly be ready and confident with Burrow under center.