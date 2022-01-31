Joe Burrow: 'No Panic' from Bengals While Trailing Chiefs by 18 in AFC Title Game

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season after overcoming an 18-point deficit to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

After the overtime victory, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reveled in how the team stayed poised even when they trailed 21-3 in the first half.

"We had been in worse situations all year, so there was no panic from us," Burrow told Fox Sports' Kristina Pink.

Burrow gave a ton of praise to the Cincinnati defense, which held the high-powered Chiefs offense to just three points after halftime. For his part, he completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI is somewhat surprising. Burrow was coming off a torn ACL and MCL that limited him to 10 games in his rookie season. Cincinnati faced scrutiny for drafting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick last year instead of filling some holes on its offensive line.

Burrow reflected on the team's quick turnaround from being near the bottom of the league last season to becoming AFC champions this year.

"It's exciting. We worked really hard for this," he said. "From last year, going 4-12, I only won two games as a starter, having my knee injury, to bringing in these free agents and drafting Ja'Marr. Everyone worked so hard for this moment. It's awesome."

Chase broke the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a single postseason. He also caught his first career playoff touchdown, which helped Cincinnati tie the game in the second half. Burrow expressed the utmost confidence in Chase, saying, "One-on-one, I'm going to him every time, and he's gonna make a play for me."

The Bengals await the winner of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.