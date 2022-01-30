Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Sets NFL Rookie Record for Receiving Yards in Postseason

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase continues to add to his accolades in his first year.

During the third quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase surpassed Torry Holt for most receiving yards by a rookie wideout in a single postseason.

Chase, who entered the game with 225 playoff receiving yards, broke the record with a 22-yard catch in the third quarter that eventually led to a field goal. He later caught the touchdown that resulted in the game-tying two-point conversion for his first career postseason score.

The fifth overall pick in last year's NFL draft, Chase has more than delivered in his first year. The LSU product was selected to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors. He set the NFL single-game rookie receiving record with 266 yards in a Week 17 win over the Chiefs.

Chase started all 17 games this season and finished with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, putting him in the driver's seat for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase's trajectory was somewhat surprising after he had struggled mightily in the preseason with four drops on five targets. He made headlines for pointing out differences that made the NFL ball more difficult to catch as opposed to the ball used in the NCAA. Despite facing scrutiny for his comments, he quickly put it to rest and was able to adjust by finishing the season with a drop percentage of just 8.6 percent.

Chase and the Bengals are hoping to achieve the team's first trip to the Super Bowl since 1988.