Jazz's Quin Snyder Enters COVID-19 Protocols; Alex Jensen to Serve as Acting HC

The Utah Jazz will be without head coach Quin Snyder for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Snyder has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Sunday. In his absence, assistant Alex Jensen reportedly will serve as acting head coach for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

