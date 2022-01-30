NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Goran Dragic 'Almost Certain' to Be Dealt Before Deadline

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic will likely be on the move in the coming weeks.

The Toronto Star's Doug Smith reported Sunday that the Raptors are "finding great interest in a myriad of differently structured deals for the veteran point guard," and he is "almost certain" to be traded before the Feb. 10 deadline.

Dragic hasn't appeared in a game for the Raptors since a Nov. 13 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Toronto announced on Nov. 28 that the 35-year-old would be stepping away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons.

Dragic was traded to the Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal in August that shipped Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. At the time, the former second-round pick said he didn't want to play in Toronto, but it appeared the two sides worked things out before the 2021-22 season began.

Dragic has appeared in just five games for the Raptors this season and averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through those contests.

While Toronto might be somewhat better with Dragic in the lineup, having the Slovenian sidelined doesn't necessarily have a significant impact on the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is the team's starting point guard, and Malachi Flynn backs him up.

The Raptors' decision to move Dragic should not come as a surprise. The team has propelled itself into playoff contention with a 24-23 record, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference. If the Raptors can get a solid depth piece in exchange for Dragic, they'll undoubtedly be better moving forward.

As for the team that acquires Dragic, he can still be a serviceable player. He was most effective in his seven seasons with the Heat, averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game across 391 contests. He has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

However, Dragic is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 campaign, so he would be considered a rental.