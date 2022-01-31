AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 13 Rankings Released

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

After three Top Five teams suffered losses last week, the top of the Associated Press poll saw a significant shake-up for Week 13.

Auburn survived its scare against Missouri to remain No. 1, but Arizona, Baylor and Kansas all lost as part of a wild week of college basketball.

Here is how voters see the Top 25 as of Monday.

AP Poll

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. UCLA

4. Purdue

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kansas

11. Wisconsin

12. Villanova

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. Providence

16. Ohio State

17. Connecticut

18. Illinois

19. USC

20. Iowa State

21. Xavier

22. Tennessee

23. Texas

24. Marquette

25. LSU

A week after losing to Auburn, Kentucky showed it is still one of the top teams in the country with wins over Mississippi State and Kansas.

The 80-62 victory over Kansas on Saturday was a statement as Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 as part of a dominant showing on the road:

Kentucky jumped from No. 12 to No. 5, while Kansas dropped from fifth to 10th even after a double-overtime win over Texas Tech earlier in the week.

The SEC also looked good when Alabama earned an 87-78 win over Baylor:

Baylor's defense was nowhere to be found as Alabama made 59.2 percent of its shots in the upset win. The Bears fell to No. 8 in the poll after going 3-3 in their last six games.

Arizona got as high as No. 3 in last week's poll but dropped four spots after a 75-59 loss to UCLA. The Bruins won three games last week to improve to 8-1 in Pac-12 play, jumping to No. 3 in the AP rankings.

After reaching the Final Four a year ago, UCLA once again looks like a tough team to beat. The team must prove itself again with a road trip to Arizona on Thursday.

Auburn nearly became an upset victim Tuesday against Missouri, but K.D. Johnson came through with five straight points late to help give the Tigers a 55-54 win.

Jabari Smith was held in check with five points in the narrow win, but the freshman contributed defensively with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Four days later, Auburn cruised to an 86-68 win over Oklahoma as Smith scored a team-high 23 points.

He noted a simple difference between the two games.

"I didn't go 2-for-15, so that helps," Smith said Saturday.

Purdue jumped to No. 4 after also surviving an upset bid. Jaden Ivey gave Purdue an 81-78 win over Ohio State on Sunday with his last-second shot:

The coming week has plenty of challenges as well. Baylor and Kansas will battle for Big 12 supremacy, while Wisconsin gets tested against Illinois.