Kyrie Irving Calls Warriors 'Legends'; Says Stephen Curry Revolutionized the NBA

Kyrie Irving had nothing but respect for the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-106 on Saturday.

"They're legends. They got a few legends on their team," Irving told reporters after the loss. "They're making high-level basketball plays."

Perennial All-Star Draymond Green was out with a back injury, but the Warriors still had Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to lean on.

Interestingly, it was first-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins who led Golden State with 24 points, adding three steals and two blocks.

It's still Curry who impresses Irving the most as someone who "has completely revolutionized the game."

The two guards have gone head-to-head in some memorable games and series over the years, including the 2016 and 2017 NBA Finals. Irving noted there is a "mutual respect" between the two that goes beyond just battling on the court.

"Going against each other has been great, but studying each other has been even more of a special bond. I see the moves that he does, and I know he sees the moves that I do. We're just leading this next generation that is coming up behind us."

The 29-year-old Irving also noted that both he and Curry have had success despite not having elite size (both are 6'2") or athleticism.

"When you look at me and Steph, I just feel like we're able to do things out there that keeps the normal person walking down the street, it just gives them hope that basketball could be for them as well," Irving added.

Brooklyn has now lost four in a row to drop to sixth in the Eastern Conference at 29-20, but the squad remains as talented as any in the NBA at full strength. If the team reaches its preseason expectations and gets healthy—Kevin Durant is currently out with a sprained MCL in his left knee—this matchup could be seen again in the NBA Finals.