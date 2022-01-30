Fireworks Melt WrestleMania Sign at 2022 WWE Royal Rumble After Ronda Rousey Win

Set Number: X162079 TK1

In what might qualify as a foreboding harbinger, WWE briefly had to move fans from their seats at the Royal Rumble because the WrestleMania 38 sign began melting.

After her victory in the women's Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey performed the staple celebration of pointing toward the WrestleMania sign. That set off a series of pyrotechnics that apparently went awry.

Luckily the situation was resolved in short order.

The men's Royal Rumble match winner may not get to enjoy the same kind of decadence that followed Rousey's triumph, though.