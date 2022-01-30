Fireworks Melt WrestleMania Sign at 2022 WWE Royal Rumble After Ronda Rousey Win

Fireworks Melt WrestleMania Sign at 2022 WWE Royal Rumble After Ronda Rousey WinJanuary 30, 2022
In what might qualify as a foreboding harbinger, WWE briefly had to move fans from their seats at the Royal Rumble because the WrestleMania 38 sign began melting.
B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling
Fans had to be evacuated after the WrestleMania sign melted during Ronda Rousey’s pyro.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalRumble?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalRumble</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeanRossSapp</a>)<a href="https://t.co/0ESbuJ8B53">pic.twitter.com/0ESbuJ8B53</a>
After her victory in the women's Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey performed the staple celebration of pointing toward the WrestleMania sign. That set off a series of pyrotechnics that apparently went awry.
Luckily the situation was resolved in short order.
Tom Franklin @TomFranklinSTL
Fans under the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wrestlemania?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wrestlemania</a> sign are being allowed back in their seats, just in time for the Lesnar/Lashley title match. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalRumble?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalRumble</a><br><br>Guessing WWE has a few "make goods" to divvy out! <a href="https://t.co/ExRxwoAeeU">pic.twitter.com/ExRxwoAeeU</a>
The men's Royal Rumble match winner may not get to enjoy the same kind of decadence that followed Rousey's triumph, though.