Nets' James Harden Won't Play vs. Jazz Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will miss Friday's game against the Utah Jazz due to a hamstring injury.

The 2018 NBA MVP, six-time All-NBA first-team member and 2012 Olympic gold medalist is posting 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Nets.

Harden is in his 13th NBA season and second with the Nets, who acquired the 32-year-old in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets in January 2021.

Harden has sat for seven games this season because of rest, the health and safety protocols, a left knee hyperextension, left hamstring tightness and a right hand strain.

The Nets have been short-handed for various reasons all season, with the Big Three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant all missing time in addition to other key complementary pieces such as Joe Harris.

Now Harden will be sidelined, meaning that players such as Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, DeAndre' Bembry and Bruce Brown could see more minutes.