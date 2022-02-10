Mavericks, Wizards' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Kristaps Porzingis Trade

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

The Kristaps Porzingis era with the Dallas Mavericks has reportedly come to an end.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are sending Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

The Mavericks struggled to pair Porzingis with Luka Doncic. He is averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 34 starts this season, but his 28.3 three-point percentage is the worst of his career.

Going to Washington gives Porzingis an opportunity to jump-start his career, but his arrival will also impact Bradley Beal's future. The three-time All-Star, who will miss the rest of the season because of left wrist surgery, can become a free agent this summer by opting out of his contract worth $36.4 million in 2022-23.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday on NBA Today (starts at 2:35 mark) that Beal is seeking the full five-year supermax extension.

Mavericks' Updated Depth Chart and Payroll

Video Play Button Videos you might like

PG: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Trey Burke

SG: Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Theo Pinson

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Frank Ntilikina

PF: Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans, Sterling Brown

C: Dwight Powell, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic

Team payroll: $122.8 million, per Spotrac

Wizards' Updated Depth Chart and Payroll

PG: Raul Neto, Ish Smith, Joel Ayayi

SG: Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija

SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill

PF: Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Thomas Bryant

Team payroll: $125.6 million, per Spotrac

Porzingis gives the Wizards a go-to scoring option with Beal unavailable. He can also reestablish himself as an All-Star-caliber player without playing second fiddle to Doncic.

Porzingis has one guaranteed year left on his contract at $33.8 million, plus a $36 million player option for 2023-24.

The Wizards acquired Dinwiddie in a blockbuster five-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. He inked a three-year, $54 million deal in the sign-and-trade to serve as the starting point guard alongside Beal.

However, Dinwiddie has struggled and failed to mesh with Beal. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 37.6 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep through 44 games.

While Dinwiddie is coming off a torn ACL, Washington likely expected much more out of him after his career year with the Nets in 2019-20.

With the Wizards only posting a 24-29 record this season, 11th in the Eastern Conference, it's not surprising they parted ways with Dinwiddie.

Bertans has two guaranteed years left on his contract with a $16 million player option for 2024-25.

The Mavs will bet on Bertans to revert to his play from previous seasons. He shot 40.7 percent from three-point range on 5.0 attempts per game from 2016 to 2021.

This season, though, Bertans is only making 31.9 percent of his attempts from behind the arc. Since Doncic is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NBA, it should be easier for him to find open opportunities.