Stephen Curry, Warriors Beat Nets Despite Kyrie Irving Dropping 32 Points

The Golden State Warriors defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 110-106 on Saturday at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins starred everywhere, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. He had 14 first-quarter points to give the Warriors a 31-20 edge after one.

Golden State later opened up a 19-point second-half lead, but that disappeared after a furious Nets comeback that included a 30-8 run to give Brooklyn an 81-78 edge early in the fourth quarter.

However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson put the Warriors back on top after they scored Golden State's final 17 points. They got hot late after combining to shoot just 4-of-23 through the first three quarters.

Still, the Nets never went away and cut the Warriors' lead to 107-106 after guard Kyrie Irving hit a three with 10 seconds left.

But Irving was called for a questionable away-from-play personal foul before the Warriors inbounded the ball on their next possession. The Nets chose against challenging.

The foul led to a made Curry free throw plus a Warriors' possession, which led to two more Thompson free throws for a 110-106 edge with 5.7 seconds remaining.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II got a steal on the Nets' final possession to end the game.

Curry shot just 5-of-18 from the field but added 19 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Jordan Poole scored 17 off the bench, and Otto Porter Jr. and Thompson each had 16.

Brooklyn played without Kevin Durant (MCL sprain, left knee) and James Harden (right hand strain). The Nets also lost LaMarcus Aldridge after he played 15 minutes (left ankle sprain).

Irving, who cannot play home games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19, did return to the lineup after the Nets' two-game homestand.

Despite San Francisco having rules requiring the Warriors and fans attending games at Chase Center to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the same rule does not apply to visiting players, creating a loophole for Irving to play.

Irving led all scorers with 32 points, and Patty Mills chipped in 24.

The 37-13 Warriors have won five in a row. The 29-20 Nets have lost four straight.

Notable Performances

Nets G Kyrie Irving: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Nets G Patty Mills: 24 points

Nets C Nic Claxton: 9 points, 8 rebounds

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Warriors G Stephen Curry: 19 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Warriors G Klay Thompson: 16 points, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

The Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Nets will continue their five-game Western Conference road swing with a Tuesday matchup against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET in Footprint Center.

