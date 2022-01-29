Tom Brady's Projected Date for Hall of Fame Induction After Reported NFL Retirement

Elsa/Getty Images

With Tom Brady reportedly retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, when will the legendary quarterback be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots legend, who is undoubtedly a first-ballot player, will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in the summer of 2027. He'll be eligible alongside Ben Roethlisberger, who also announced his retirement this month after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

