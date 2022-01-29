John Cena Posts Meme on IG Joking About Entering WWE Royal Rumble as 'Peacemaker'

Bill Watters/Getty Images

John Cena hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but he is at least teasing the possibility of showing up in Saturday's men's Royal Rumble.

Cena posted a picture on Instagram with a fan holding a sign saying he would be "mildly disappointed" if the 13-time WWE champion doesn't appear in the Royal Rumble dressed as his Peacemaker character.

The original version of the picture, taken in 2006, shows the fan holding a sign that read, "If Cena wins we riot."

WWE is already planning to have one non-wrestler in the men's Royal Rumble with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville advertised for the men's Royal Rumble match, which is often remembered as much for the surprise entrants as the actual winners.

Cena had a brief run in WWE last summer when he returned at Money in the Bank to confront Reigns after the Tribal Chief defeated Edge to retain the Universal Championship.

After losing to Reigns in the SummerSlam main event, Cena tweeted he was going away again but teased a return at some point:

In recent years, Cena's acting career has taken off. He appeared in F9, from the Fast & Furious franchise, and The Suicide Squad last year. The 44-year-old has also served as co-host of the TBS series Wipeout since April.

As long as there are openings in Cena's schedule, it stands to reason he would be happy to show up in WWE whenever possible.

Even if Cena's Instagram post is only meant to be taken as a joke, the Royal Rumble would be the perfect time for a one-off appearance by one of the biggest stars in WWE history.