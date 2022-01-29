WWE's Rey Mysterio Discusses Eventual Retirement, Working with Son Dominik

Source: WWE.com

The addition of Dominik Mysterio to the WWE roster has ignited a spark in Rey Mysterio.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rey explained why he's having more fun wrestling now than at any point in his career.

"I think this is the time I've been enjoying the most 'cause I get to step in there with my son, I get to guide him, I get to see his growth, I interact with the fans," he said.

The younger Mysterio began appearing on WWE television in early 2019 to help build the match between Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35.

Dominik's first match was at SummerSlam 2020 when he lost to Seth Rollins in a street fight. The Mysterios spent most of 2021 working in tag matches together. They became the first father-son duo to win the WWE tag-team championship when they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the SmackDown titles at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16, 2021.

As much enjoyment as Rey seems to be getting from the wrestling, he is 47 years old in a sport that demands a lot from his body. The former WWE champion did talk about what it would take for him to decide it's time to retire.

"I think the moment that I go back and re-watch a match that I have and see myself slowing down, then I'll say, 'You know what Rey? Damn, it's time to hang it up now,'" Mysterio told TMZ.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, though, things seem to be going great for Mysterio in WWE. He was recently announced as the cover athlete for the WWE 2K22 video game that will be released on March 11.

Mysterio will be one of 30 superstars competing in the men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. He previously won the Royal Rumble in 2006 en route to beating Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a triple-threat match to win the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 22.