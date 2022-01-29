Texas' Andrew Jones to Donate Portion of NIL Money to Cancer Research

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas guard Andrew Jones is using his name, image and likeness money for a good cause.

In a statement released on Friday (via ESPN's Myron Medcalf), Jones announced he is partnering with the V Foundation to donate 10 percent of his NIL earnings for cancer research:

"The money donated to the V Foundation played a major part not only in my ability to receive proper treatment but maintain confidence in both my recovery and eventual return to basketball. To be able to share my story on how this foundation has impacted my life while paying that forward to future families impacted by cancer is an honor."

A sixth-year senior, Jones missed most of the 2018-19 season when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Jones showed tremendous promise during his freshman season with the Longhorns in 2016-17. He averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 assists per game in 33 appearances.

Per ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Jones declared for the 2017 NBA draft but didn't hire an agent. He wound up returning to school for his sophomore season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A wrist injury early in the 2017-18 season knocked Jones out of the lineup for three weeks. He appeared in two games after the injury healed, but was diagnosed with leukemia after experiencing fatigue on the court and during practice.

Jones finished his chemotherapy treatment in August 2018.

After being granted medical redshirts for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Jones returned to the court on Nov. 5, 2019 against Northern Colorado. He scored a team-high 20 points in a 69-45 win.

Per Asher Price of Axios.com, Jones created his own branded merchandise that is described as "a motivational clothing line."

Jones is averaging 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 19 appearances this season.