76ers Fan Who Heckled Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Banned Indefinitely from Home Games

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia 76ers have indefinitely banned a fan from all future team home games and Wells Fargo Center events after he allegedly shouted racist remarks at Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony during an NBA game Thursday.

A 76ers spokesperson relayed to ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the team made the decision following an investigation into the matter.

The incident occurred with 7:01 left in regulation of the 76ers' 105-87 home win over the Lakers. A pair of fans appeared to yell at Anthony, who walked near them as the game temporarily paused:

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that one of the fans was ejected for repeatedly calling Anthony "boy."

Anthony confirmed the report postgame and added more information:

The pair of fans Anthony initially gestured towards were soon ejected. The game restarted after stopping for nearly two minutes and finished without further incident.