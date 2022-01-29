X

    76ers Fan Who Heckled Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Banned Indefinitely from Home Games

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 29, 2022

    AP Photo/Chris Szagola

    The Philadelphia 76ers have indefinitely banned a fan from all future team home games and Wells Fargo Center events after he allegedly shouted racist remarks at Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony during an NBA game Thursday.

    A 76ers spokesperson relayed to ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the team made the decision following an investigation into the matter.

    The incident occurred with 7:01 left in regulation of the 76ers' 105-87 home win over the Lakers. A pair of fans appeared to yell at Anthony, who walked near them as the game temporarily paused:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Melo got into it with this fan and he was removed from the game 👀 <a href="https://t.co/V3vpPHBXmx">pic.twitter.com/V3vpPHBXmx</a>

    Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that one of the fans was ejected for repeatedly calling Anthony "boy."

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.

    Anthony confirmed the report postgame and added more information:

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Carmelo Anthony confirmed that he was called "boy" by fans in Philadelphia and that line-crossing comments came from two different groups of people.

    The pair of fans Anthony initially gestured towards were soon ejected. The game restarted after stopping for nearly two minutes and finished without further incident.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.