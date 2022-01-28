Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic Headline 6th Update to NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Joel Embiid's recent hot streak in real life has paid off for his overall rating in NBA 2K22.

Per the latest update for the video game, the Philadelphia 76ers star has been given a one-point boost to 96 overall:

"This season, the Sixers' superstar is averaging 29 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game, and 1.4 blocks per game. Those numbers are already impressive, but when you consider what he's doing without Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, who's been injured on and off this year, his numbers are even more jaw-dropping. Over his last 10 games, Embiid is scorching the opposition by averaging 35.2 points per game, while adding 11 rebounds per game. The former Kansas Jayhawk is seeing red right now and has more than earned this bump to his overall rating."

Other notable players who saw an increase in their overall rating include Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (94 OVR, +1), Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (91 OVR, +1) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (87 OVR, +1).

The Sixers are currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record overall. They have won 13 of their past 16 games since a 98-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 23.

During this 16-game stretch, Embiid is averaging 34.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He has put himself squarely in the MVP discussion thanks to this recent hot streak.

Embiid's 96 overall rating ties him with four other players, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, for the second-best mark in the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all players with a 97 OVR mark.

Doncic is still trying to find his shooting form, but his ability to impact the game in other ways has made him a driving force behind the Mavs' recent surge. The 22-year-old is averaging 26.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in his past nine starts, despite shooting 42.5 percent from the field.

Dallas has climbed up to fifth in the Western Conference with a 28-21 overall record. The team is 10-3 in the last 13 games Doncic has played.

Harden, who missed Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, has had an interesting season.

The nine-time All-Star is not playing at his MVP level, but he's looked better since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained MCL on Jan. 13. He nearly averaged a triple-double with 25.0 points, 11.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game in six starts from Jan. 15-25.

It's not easy to get attention playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder right now, but Gilgeous-Alexander continues to solidify his status as a franchise player. The four-year veteran has put up 26.2 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in six games since the last update on Jan. 14.

Like Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander is still struggling to find consistency with his shot. He's only connecting on 42.4 percent of his field-goal attempts this season. The 23-year-old has to get better in that area, but there should be no other complaints with his game right now.

This marks the sixth update to NBA 2K22 since the start of the regular season. The next update should be available in two weeks on Feb. 11.