5-Time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Lynx

Angel McCoughtry is reportedly on the move for the second time in three seasons.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the five-time WNBA All-Star has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Lynx.

After spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Atlanta Dream, McCoughtry signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Aces in 2020.

McCoughtry had a successful first season with the Aces, averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 22 starts. Las Vegas tied the Seattle Storm for the best record in the WNBA during the regular season (18-4).

After beating the Connecticut Sun in the playoff semifinals, the Aces were swept in the WNBA Finals by the Storm.

McCoughtry's 2021 season was lost to a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee suffered during Las Vegas' preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She made a brief appearance at the end of an Aug. 26 game in Atlanta to give Dream fans an opportunity to cheer for one of the greatest players in franchise history.

The torn ACL and meniscus marked the second significant knee injury for the 35-year-old McCoughtry in the past three years. She missed the 2019 season while rehabbing a knee injury suffered near the end of the 2018 campaign.

The addition of McCoughtry will ease the sting if Sylvia Fowles, who ranked second on the team in scoring (16.0 points per game), leaves as a free agent.

Fowles wrote in an Instagram post Jan. 19 she was returning for a 15th season with the caption "HOME," which could indicate she will remain with the Lynx. No deal has been worked out between the two sides.

The Lynx are set up well to compete for a championship in 2022. They had the second-best record in the Western Conference last season (22-10) before losing to the Chicago Sky in the second round of the playoffs.