NBA Rumors: Rockets Won't Trade Eric Gordon for Less Than a 1st-Round Pick

The Houston Rockets are reportedly asking for at least a first-round pick in exchange for veteran guard Eric Gordon.

On Friday's episode of The Hoop Collective (at the 24:20 mark), ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst both said sources told them the Rockets won't accept anything less than a first-round pick for Gordon:

The 14-34 Rockets figure to be major sellers leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline, and Gordon could be among their most sought-after assets thanks to his experience and shooting ability.

The 33-year-old Gordon is in his sixth season with the Rockets, and he has been effective for a rebuilding team.

In 41 games, he is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 three-pointers made and 2.0 rebounds. He is shooting a career-best 50.0 percent from the field along with making 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.

While he's known as a strong three-point shooter, Gordon only makes 37.1 percent of his three-point attempts for his career, and this season marks just the second time he has shot better than 40.0 percent from long range.

In 14 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets, Gordon owns career averages of 16.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers made.

He is signed through at least next season, while his $20.9 million salary for 2023-24 is non-guaranteed.

A contending team in search of a veteran guard with shooting ability is likely to check in on Gordon, although the asking price may be high for a complementary player.

The Rockets don't have to trade Gordon given that he isn't an impending free agent, but it may behoove them to do so.

They are in last place in the Western Conference with no incentive to win games.

Trading Gordon could help them land a better draft pick and open up playing time for the likes of Garrison Mathews, Josh Christopher, David Nwaba and Armoni Brooks.