Mike McCarthy's Job Security as Cowboys HC Was Never in Question, Jerry Jones Says

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested Friday that he never considered firing head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Jones said McCarthy's job security was never in question despite a disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Jones added that he and McCarthy were working behind the scenes to get defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to return in 2022. They were successful, and Jones said Quinn ultimately signed a multiyear contract extension to remain as DC.

Per Josh Clark of 105.3 The Fan, Jones also said the following regarding McCarthy during an appearance on the station: "I want to clear up the idea that Mike McCarthy was twisting in the wind. That wasn't the case at all."

Jones hired McCarthy prior to the 2020 season as the replacement for Jason Garrett, and things didn't go according to plan during McCarthy's first year on the job.

Quarterback Dak Prescott missed most of the season because of injury, and Dallas could only muster a 6-10 record.

The Cowboys bounced back in 2021, however, as they were much healthier and went 12-5 en route to winning the NFC East.

As the No. 3 seed in the NFC, Dallas was expected to at least reach the divisional round, but they played catch-up throughout their 23-17 loss to San Francisco, never leading at any point in the game.

The game ended in controversy, as Prescott ran a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left despite the Cowboys having no timeouts remaining. Dallas couldn't clock the ball in time, which prevented it from getting to take one final shot at the end zone.

Jones didn't publicly endorse McCarthy after the loss, which led to some speculation his future was in doubt.

Instead, Jones insists he always intended to allow McCarthy to return for a third season in 2022.

McCarthy has reached the playoffs 10 times in 15 seasons as a head coach with the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys, and he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010. However, his teams have only won multiple postseason games one time in seven appearances since then (two wins in 2016 before a loss in the NFC Championship Game).

While McCarthy will be given the opportunity to improve in that regard next season, another early exit from the playoffs may compel Jones to make a change.