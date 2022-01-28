Cowboys News: DC Dan Quinn Gets New Multiyear Contract amid HC Interest from Teams

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

After pulling himself out of consideration for a head-coaching job earlier this week, Dan Quinn has signed a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that Quinn received a multiyear extension to remain the team's defensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Quinn informed teams he was going to stay with the Cowboys for the 2022 season.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Chicago Bears were among six teams that expressed interest in Quinn as their head coach.

Quinn had a successful first season as Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2021. They led the NFL in Football Outsiders' weighted defensive DVOA and ranked seventh in points allowed (21.1 per game).

Despite having a lot of outside interest for head-coaching jobs, Jones sounds very confident Quinn will be in Dallas for a long time beyond 2022.

"I believe that very much. I know this, he's staying and being our coordinator for years to come. I know that he was the busiest coordinator out here being interviewed for jobs," Jones told 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece. "And yes, I would say that specifically. It's a real compliment to Mike, it's a compliment to us, it's a compliment to the organization."

Prior to being hired by Dallas, Quinn spent the previous six seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He led the team to back-to-back playoff berths in 2016 and 2017, including an appearance in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

The Falcons fired Quinn after an 0-5 start in 2020. He went 43-42 overall during his tenure in Atlanta.

Quinn also spent two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during the Legion of Boom era in 2013-14. The Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense both seasons and won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record this season, but they were eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC Wild Card Game by the San Francisco 49ers.