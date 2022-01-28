Knicks Trade Rumors: 'Vultures Are Circling' Around NYK; Teams Eye Immanuel Quickley

Jason Miller/Getty Images

As the New York Knicks continue to slide down the Eastern Conference standings, opposing teams are keeping an eye on them ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), ESPN's Zach Lowe said the "vultures are circling" around the Knicks in reference to other teams looking at their roster.

Lowe added New York's front office is "getting a lot of calls" about Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks are reportedly looking at making some moves ahead of the trade deadline.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today the Knicks have "expressed a willingness to trade" some veteran players, including Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

All three of those players are signed through at least the 2022-23 season.

Quickley is only 22 years old and has shown a lot of promise through his first two seasons. The Kentucky alum averaged 11.4 points and shot 38.9 percent from three-point range as a rookie in 2020-21.

His numbers have taken a dip so far this season, including in scoring average (10.1) and three-point percentage (34.5).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's not a surprise that opposing teams would have interest in Quickley given his age and contract status. He is signed through the 2023-24 season with a $6.1 million qualifying offer for 2024-25.

The Knicks have lost five of their last six games and are 23-26 overall this season. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, but only trail the Boston Celtics by one-half game for the final spot in the play-in tournament.