NBA Champion J.R. Smith, Excel Sports Agree to Contract for NIL Representation

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Former NBA guard JR Smith, who now plays college golf for North Carolina A&T, signed a contract with Excel Sports Management for representation on potential name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Lance Young, Smith's agent, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday there's been "significant NIL interest" from brands that make golf equipment and clothing as well as video game companies, which could result in agreements worth "well into the six figures."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.