Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Says 76ers Fans Crossed 'Certain Lines' in Verbal Altercation

During Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with some Philadelphia fans that resulted in them being removed from the game.

After the game, Anthony explained he felt the fans went too far with some of the things they were saying.

"I'm cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash. ... But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that's what you're gonna see," Anthony said, per Lakers reporter Kyle Goon. He added he hopes the Sixers organization addresses the matter.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported sources told him a fan was using offensive language toward Anthony. According to Haynes, the fan "kept calling him a 'boy' and yelling 'get in the corner boy' and 'keeping shooting boy.'"

Anthony later confirmed to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times that he was called "boy" and said the comments came from two different groups of people.

The incident occurred during a stoppage of play in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. As soon as the whistle blew, Anthony started making his way towards the fans when a referee stopped him and security quickly stepped in.

The broadcast indicated that those fans had been antagonizing Anthony throughout the quarter. Security escorted them out of their seats and into the tunnel.

There's been an uptick in fan-related incidents in the NBA in recent seasons. For example, a New York Knicks fan was banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young last year.

It can be expected that the Sixers will conduct an investigation, and if what was reported is found to be true, those fans will likely be facing the same fate.